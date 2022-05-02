LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cold front moves through. Low of 45°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Clouds late. High of 77°. Winds NE→SE 12-18 MPH.

A cold front will continue to push through the South Plains Monday night, eventually clearing the region by midnight! Lows will range from the upper 20s over northwestern areas, to the lower 50s over the Permian Basin. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Bailey, Parmer, and Castro counties from 3-9 AM Tuesday morning. We will keep a clear sky across the region, with winds out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Some areas north of the Highway 62/82 corridor could wake up to wind chill values in the upper teens and lower 20s!

Tuesday will be a relatively nice day across eastern New Mexico and western Texas! High temperatures will warm into the mid 70s and mid 80s, with the warmest temperatures occurring over southwestern areas. We will see a sunny sky throughout the day, before more cloud coverage begins to build in around sunset. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast throughout the day, with gusts as high as 25-30 MPH possible. Overnight, we are expecting a few storms to develop. These could be on the strong to severe side, with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall possible. Lows will vary from the low 50s to mid 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

















A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Wednesday, May 4th, 2022. After an initial round of early morning showers and storms, we’ll be keeping our eye on the possibility of a second round of severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours! High temperatures will peak in the low 80s to low 90s on Wednesday, with winds out of the south-southwest around 15-20 MPH. Timing for severe storms will be from Noon through 8 PM CDT. Damaging wind gusts up to 80 MPH, hail up to 2″ in diameter, and even an isolated tornado or two will be possible. Localized flooding is also expected with the strongest storms. Areas to the east of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor have the highest likelihood of seeing severe weather. This region is currently included in a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms. Overnight, our severe weather threat will come to an end as lows bottom out in the mid 40s to low 60s.

Thursday will be a pretty pleasant day across the region! Highs will climb into the mid 70s to mid 80s under a sunny sky, with refreshing northwesterly winds around 10-15 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be comfortable, with lows settling in the mid 40s to low 60s.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the weekend, a big warm up will arrive in the South Plains. High temperatures will soar into the mid 90s to lower 100s, with stronger winds and sunshine all across the forecast area. Saturday will be the hottest day, with Lubbock possibly seeing its first 100 degree day of the year and spring season! Mothers day will be exceptionally warm, with the concern of fire weather conditions across the region. We will be monitoring the possibility of another cold front early next week, but rain does not appear to be in the forecast as of now. Download the KLBK First Warning Weather App for the latest details and updates!

KLBK Ag-Journal 5-Day Forecast

Valid: May 2nd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, May 2nd:

Sunrise: 6:58 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:31 PM CDT

Average High: 80°

Record High: 100° (2020)

Average Low: 51°

Record Low: 30° (1967)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

