LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Warm & breezy. Low of 70°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Severe storms northeast late. High of 94°. Winds SSW→SSE 15-20 MPH.

A warm and windy night is expected across the region. Lows will only settle into the upper 50s to mid 70s under a clear sky. Winds will be out of the southwest, gusting upwards of 30-35 MPH. We do have a chance at seeing a never-before-seen meteor shower tonight! The Tau Herculids Meteor Shower is set to peak around Midnight-1 AM CDT tonight. This meteor shower has the potential to produce as many as 1,000 meteors per hour, if the timing is right. There is also the chance that the meteors are moving too slow, and we miss the whole thing altogether. If you plan on staying up for it, just look straight up!

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. A level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk for severe storms has been issued for portions of the KLBK viewing area, indicated by areas in orange. Areas in the yellow region are under a level 2 out of 5 slight risk, and areas in dark green are included in a level 1 marginal risk (pictured below). Isolated tornadoes, large hail over apple sized (3.00” in diameter), 60-80 MPH wind gusts, and localized flash flooding will all be possible! Timing will be during the late afternoon (after 5 PM CDT) through the early overnight hours (around 2 AM CDT). Storms will increase from west to east throughout the evening hours. Be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to receive severe weather alerts, and to track storms as they begin to move into your area!

Highs on Tuesday will peak in the low 90s to lower 100s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south-southwest earlier in the day, before shifting to the south-southeast during the afternoon. Gusts as high as 30-35 MPH are expected. Areas that see the most intense storms could see over 1 inch of rainfall! However, more of us will remain dry than not. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will remain mild, as lows only cool into the 60s and low 70s.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Wednesday, June 1st, 2022. A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for portions of the KLBK viewing area, indicated by areas in yellow. Areas in the dark green region are included in a level 1 marginal risk (pictured below). Large hail over lime sized (2.00” in diameter), 60-80 MPH wind gusts, and localized flash flooding will all be possible! Timing will be during the late afternoon (after 3 PM CDT) through the early overnight hours (around 12 AM CDT). Storms will increase from west to east throughout the evening hours.

Highs on Wednesday will be a bit cooler, only climbing back into the mid 70s to mid 80s. We’ll keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds shifting to the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Some localized rainfall amounts will exceed 1 inch, with a few more areas seeing rainfall than on Tuesday. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be a bit cooler as a weak cold front moves through the KLBK viewing area. Lows will bottom out in the low 50s to mid 60s by sunrise.

Thursday will feature fewer showers and cooler temps. Highs will only warm into the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers will be possible, but not expecting much in the way of widespread, heavy rainfall on Thursday. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 12-18 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be refreshing, as temperatures drop into the low 50s to mid 60s. A few isolated showers will remain possible overnight.

Extended Forecast:

Showers and storms remain in the forecast through Saturday, with scattered severe storms remaining possible. Overall, the main concern will exist with damaging winds, large hail, and localized flooding. Highs will gradually warm from the mid 70s to the lower 100s by early next week. By the end of our rain event, some locations could see as many as 3 inches of rainfall, with some locally higher amounts expected! Be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to receive severe weather alerts, and to track storms as they begin to move into your area!

KLBK Ag-Journal 5-Day Forecast

Valid: May 30th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, May 30th:

Sunrise: 6:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:51 PM CDT

Average High: 89°

Record High: 106° (2018)

Average Low: 62°

Record Low: 45° (1947 & 1983)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains! Remain weather aware!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx