KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, November 15th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 45°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Record heat, windy, and a fire risk. High of 86°. Winds SW 22-28 MPH, Gusts ~40 MPH.

A few high clouds are across this evening, and will last with us through the night tonight. Temperatures will remain above average through the evening and overnight hours. By Tuesday morning, we’ll only bottom out in the 40s, with winds remaining out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH.

Record-breaking high temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday! Our current record high in Lubbock is 83°, and it was set back in 1966. My current forecast calls for a high of 86°, with winds out of the southwest sustained at 22-28 MPH. Gusts on Tuesday will approach 40 MPH. This will bring a critical threat for fire weather conditions to most of the KLBK viewing area. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged. Farmers need to be extra cautious with their harvests, too. Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our next cold front will move into the region. Winds will shift to the north, maintaining their intensity, as lows range from the upper 30s to low 50s.

Wednesday will be another breezy day across the KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the north around 20-25 MPH, with gusts approaching 40 MPH for some. Patchy blowing dust will be possible. Behind our cold front, more seasonable temperatures are expected to return to the South Plains. Highs will range from the mid 50s to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday night will bring Lubbock its first freeze of the season! Northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area will experience a hard freeze, with low temperatures dropping into the lower 20s! Be sure to bring in any potted plants and pets sensitive to the colder temps. Be sure to wrap and properly insulate any exposed outdoor water lines!

Below average conditions will persist across the South Plains on Thursday, with highs only warming into the 50s across the forecast area. Winds will be out of the northeast initially, shifting to the southeast later in the day. Gusts near 20 MPH will be possible. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky across the KLBK viewing area. Another freeze is expected Thursday night into Friday morning, with lows ranging from the low 20s to mid 30s.

Extended Forecast:

As we round out the work week and head into the weekend, seasonal air is expected to return to the region. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region. Temperatures will briefly return to above average levels on Saturday, before our next cold front moves through on Sunday. Morning lows will remain in the low 30s to mid 40s for the remainder of our extended forecast period. As we head into the busiest travel week of the year next week, all eyes are focusing on a potential high-impact storm system. A lot of uncertainties remain with the forecast right now. Early data suggest below average temperatures are looking more likely for Thanksgiving across the South Plains, with a little bit better of a shot at some precipitation. Right now, it looks like it would be in the form of a cold rain, or cold drizzle. Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on your holiday week forecast!

Ag Journal 5-Day Forecast

Valid: November 15th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, November 15th:

Sunrise: 7:19 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:44 PM CDT

Normal High: 64°

Record High: 85° (1965)

Normal Low: 36°

Record Low: 10° (1916)

Have a nice Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx