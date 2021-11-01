KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, November 1st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Clouds and drizzle. Low of 43°. Winds ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and damp. High of 48°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH.

Clouds that have been visible over the southwestern South Plains and Permian Basin will continue to increase in coverage from south to north this evening into the overnight hours. Isolated showers, and maybe even a rumble of thunder or two, will be possible after midnight over southeastern portions of the area. Most of us will see a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky overnight, with patchy fog and drizzle developing. Temperatures will be close to average, ranging from the mid 30s to mid 40s. No wintry precipitation is anticipated in the KLBK viewing area.

Tuesday will be a cold, damp, and dreary day. Temperatures will remain stagnant most of the day. Locations on the Caprock will only see highs in the mid 40s, with the Rolling Plains and Permian Basin only warming into the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 12-18 MPH. Widespread drizzle will occur most of the day. Please don’t let this keep you from getting out and casting your vote! Scattered showers, maybe even a storm or two over the Rolling Plains, will become more likely during the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front begins to approach the area. Scattered showers will remain likely overnight, with low temperatures falling into the mid 30s to mid 40s. No wintry precipitation is expected. However; if we do see some storms develop, they could produce some small hail or sleet.

Wednesday will be another cold and damp day, with high temperatures remaining in the 40s on the Caprock, and ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s across the Rolling Plains! Showers will be most likely during the morning and early afternoon to the west of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor. As a cold front moves through the region, it will bring an end to our rain chances from west to east. Winds will be out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH throughout the day, before shifting to the north-northwest behind the front. Overnight, we will remain mostly dry with some breaks in the clouds. The northern half of the South Plains will be cold, possibly falling to freezing! Lows will range from the low 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday will start off mostly cloudy, before turning mostly sunny during the afternoon hours! Highs will remain below average, but not as cold. Temperatures will peak in the low 50s to low 60s, with winds out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be cold, with the northern half of the KLBK viewing area possibly seeing a freeze. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to low 40s.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the weekend, high pressure will build into the region. Highs will return to average on Friday. Our upper air pattern will become stagnant Saturday and Sunday, resulting in slightly above average temperatures. Highs on both days will vary from the mid 60s to mid 70s under a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at times, gusting up to 30 MPH. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Saturday night into Sunday morning, so be sure your clocks ‘fall’ back 1 hour! Temperatures will remain above average as we head into next week, ranging through the 70s to low 80s under a mostly sunny sky!

Ag Journal 5-Day Forecast

Valid: November 1st, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, November 1st:

Sunrise: 8:07 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:55 PM CDT

Normal High: 70°

Record High: 88° (2016)

Normal Low: 42°

Record Low: 23° (1951)

Have a warm Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

