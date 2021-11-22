KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, November 22nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 37°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Peeks of sun. High of 73°. Winds SW 22-28 MPH.

This evening, clouds will begin to increase from southwest to northeast after sunset. Winds will be out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH. Temperatures will be warmer tonight than they were last night. By sunrise on Tuesday, lows will range from the low 30s to mid 40s across the region.

We’ll keep the clouds around the KLBK forecast area for Tuesday. Strong winds out of the southwest will help keep us pretty warm. Highs will range a good 10-15 degrees above average! Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s to upper 70s, with winds out of the southwest upwards of 30-40 MPH. A mostly cloudy sky will stick around the region. As we head into the evening and overnight hours on Tuesday, clouds will remain locked in across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 50s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday tends to be one of the busiest travel days of the year across the country. Here in western Texas and eastern New Mexico, a few changes in our weather pattern will be noticeable. Highs on Wednesday will remain 10-15 degrees above average, warming into the 70s area-wide. Winds will remain breezy under a mostly cloudy sky, with gusts near 30 MPH out of the west-southwest. Later in the evening on Wednesday, and into the morning hours of Thursday, a cold front is expected to pass through the KLBK viewing area. This will bring cooler temperatures, and a few rain showers into the area! Lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 40s by Thanksgiving morning. No wintry precipitation is expected at this time.

Thanksgiving Day looks to be cloudy and cool across the South Plains! High temperatures will be below average, only warming into the mid 40s to upper 50s. Our sky will begin to clear by late morning to mid-afternoon. Before then, a few showers will remain possible over northeastern portions of the region. Some areas could see up to 0.10″ of rainfall. A mostly clear sky will return to most of the region Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will be very cold, with a hard freeze expected for the South Plains. Lows will plummet into the low 20s to low 30s by Friday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Warmer temperatures will return to the region as we head into the weekend. Highs will rebound into the mid 60s to lower 70s for Friday and Saturday, before falling back into the 50s and 60s on Sunday behind a weak cold front. Clouds will pass through the region on and off from Friday through Monday. Morning lows will hover right around average each morning. Overall, the next 6-14 days look to feature above average temperatures, and below average precipitation chances. This is a pretty typical La Niña setup for western Texas. This pattern is expected to stick around for the entire winter.

Ag Journal 5-Day Forecast

Valid: November 22nd, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, November 22nd:

Sunrise: 7:26 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:41 PM CDT

Normal High: 61°

Record High: 82° (2006)

Normal Low: 34°

Record Low: 6° (1957)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx