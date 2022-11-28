LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy! Low of 44°. Winds SW 18-22 MPH, gusts ~30-40 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. High of 68°. Winds WSW→NE 15-20 MPH.

A windy night is in store for the South Plains. Our pressure gradient increases across the region ahead of our next cold front, causing winds to gust upwards of 40 MPH out of the southwest. If you have any outdoor yard inflatables, it would be best to keep them off overnight tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s to upper 40s by sunrise on Tuesday, with a partly cloudy sky remaining.

A warm and windy Tuesday is expected across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. High temperatures will peak anywhere from the upper 50s over the northern South Plains, to the low 70s over the Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the west-southwest throughout the day, with gusts as high as 40 MPH. After sunset, once our front moves through, winds will shift to the northeast with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH continue. Temperatures will plummet behind the cold front, bottoming out in the upper 10s to low 30s.

Winter returns on Wednesday, with highs only warming into the 40s region-wide. We’ll see winds shifting from the northeast to the southeast throughout the day, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH. We will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with a few clouds lingering through the overnight hours. Lows will settle in the 20s and 30s by sunrise Thursday.

Below average temperatures will remain on Thursday, with highs climbing into the upper 40s to upper 50s. A partly cloudy sky will cover the KLBK viewing area, with winds out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be mild with clouds holding temperatures steady. Lows will only drop into the mid 30s to mid 40s.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: November 28th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, November 28th:

Sunrise: 7:31 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:39 PM CDT

Average High: 59°

Record High: 83° (1949)

Average Low: 32°

Record Low: 5° (1976)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

