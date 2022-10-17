LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog and few showers. Low of 48°. Winds W 2-8 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 63°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Isolated showers will hang around the region this evening through the overnight areas, especially over western and southwestern portions of the South Plains. Calm winds and high humidity will result in patchy fog across the region. Sustained winds out of the west around 2-8 MPH are expected. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around, with reduced visibility expected to linger through Tuesday morning. Be sure to keep those headlights on low beam for your morning commute! Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s over northern areas, to the upper 40s over southern zones.

A few showers will linger across areas to the west of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor on Tuesday. Highs will remain below average, warming into the upper 50s to upper 60s. A clearing sky will increase throughout the day. Dry and mostly sunny conditions remain around the region Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures warming back into the 70s to low 80s. Sustained winds will be out of the west-southwest over the next 3 days, with sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH expected. Morning lows will be chilly each morning, but the coldest morning will be on Wednesday. Areas north of the Highway 62/82 corridor are expected to drop into the 30s! We are currently not expecting a freeze, but will keep you updated. Morning lows will settle in the upper 30s to low 50s Tuesday through Thursday mornings.

Extended Forecast:

Warm and windy conditions arrive in the region for Friday and Saturday. Highs will vary from the upper 70s to upper 80s each afternoon, with a few low 90s possible off the Caprock. Winds will be strong out of the west-southwest, with gusts upwards of 30-40 MPH expected. For Sunday and Monday, strong winds will remain around the region. Our pressure gradient increases across the region as our next cold front begins to move into the South Plains. This will drop high temperatures from the 80s on Sunday, into the 60s and 70s by Monday. Showers and storms will begin to increase as well. A few storms could be on the strong to even severe side. Be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App for updates, and follow us on social media!

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: October 17th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 17th:

Sunrise: 7:54 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:11 PM CDT

Average High: 75°

Record High: 94° (2016)

Average Low: 48°

Record Low: 32° (1976 & 1999)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

