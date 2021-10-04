KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, October 4th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 53°. Winds Var. 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 83°. Winds E 10-20 MPH.

A mostly clear sky will carry over into the evening and overnight hours. Winds will initially be out of the south, before shifting to the north by sunrise on Tuesday! A weak boundary will move in from the Texas Panhandle. This boundary’s passage will allow for low temperatures to bottom out in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler across the South Plains, but high temperatures will still range about 2-5 degrees above average. Highs will range through the 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the east around 15-20 MPH. Another comfortable and cool evening is expected across the region. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Wednesday will be a pretty typical early October day! We’ll start off with temperatures close to average, with highs topping out in the upper 70s to lower 80s! We’ll keep a mostly sunny sky around western Texas and eastern New Mexico, with winds out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be a few degrees warmer, with temperatures dipping into the 50s.

Temperatures will begin to warm back up by Thursday as high pressure starts to return to the KLBK viewing area. Winds will shift to the southwest around 12-18 MPH on Thursday. Highs will peak in the mid 80s to low 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, temperatures will only drop into the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Extended Forecast:

By the end of this week, heading into the weekend, we could be dealing with some record breaking heat across the South Plains! Highs will stay in the upper 80s to mid 90s for Friday and Saturday, with southwesterly winds occasionally gusting over 25 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Morning lows on Friday and Saturday will remain about 8-12 degrees above average. By Sunday evening, a cold front is expected to move into western Texas and eastern New Mexico. This front will drop our highs back to their average levels for this time of year. Temperatures will return to the 70s on Monday. A few showers could occur from Sunday evening through early Monday morning. However, the confidence of seeing much rain across the region is fairly slim at this point in time.

Ag Journal 5-Day Forecast

Valid: October 4th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 4th:

Sunrise: 7:44 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:27 PM CDT

Normal High: 80°

Record High: 96° (2000)

Normal Low: 53°

Record Low: 41° (1961)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

