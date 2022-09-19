LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag Journal weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 68°. Winds SSW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & warm. High of 90°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH.

A warm evening will transpire into a mild and clear night across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. A few folks in Lea and Roosevelt counties in eastern New Mexico could see a few showers or storms before 9 PM MDT, but nothing significant is expected. Lows will settle into the low 60s to low 70s around sunrise on Tuesday, with sustained winds out of the south-southwest around 8-12 MPH.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be warm days for the KLBK forecast area! Highs will peak anywhere from the mid 80s to upper 90s, with the warmest temperatures occurring over the Rolling Plains. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the region both days, with sustained winds out of the south-southwest around 10-15 MPH. Morning lows will bottom out in the low 60s to low 70s each morning.

Fall officially begins on Thursday of this week! A weak cold front will pass through the region, dropping temperatures by only a few degrees. Highs will drop into the lower 80s for some, with most of the area holding strong in the upper 80s to mid 90s. We will see a few more clouds around the region on Thursday, but no rainfall is expected. Winds will be out of the east-northeast, with occasional gusts over 20 MPH expected. Thursday night into Friday morning will be a tad cooler, with low temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Our above average temperatures will stick around for Friday and Saturday, with highs ranging from the mid 80s to the upper 90s across the region. Texas Tech takes on the University of Texas this Saturday at The Jones, with a kick-off time of 2:30 PM CDT! If you’re going to be out at the game or tailgating, be sure to stay hydrated and protect your skin from the sun! Although we’ll have a few clouds around, our UV index will still be high enough to get a sunburn in 30-45 minutes! Game-time temps will remain in the 90s for the entirety of the game.

Our first ‘strong’ fall cold front will arrive on Sunday! This will shift out winds to the northeast, with gusts as high as 30-35 MPH expected. Get ready for some patchy blowing dust. Highs will drop into the upper 70s to mid 80s on Sunday, with high temperatures on Monday ranging through the 70s to low 80s! Morning lows will drop into the upper 50s to upper 60s Sunday morning. By Monday morning, portions of the South Plains will be waking up to the 40s for the first time since late May! Unfortunately, this cold front will be a dry one. No rainfall for the next 7 days means that drought conditions will not continue to improve across the region.

As we take a look at the rest of September, leading into October, it looks like our warmer and drier than average trend will continue. This will likely lead to drought conditions beginning to worsen for some areas once again. We are still very dry across the region despite some recent heavy rainfall, so please be extra cautious with any activities that could result in a spark.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: September 19th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 19th:

Sunrise: 7:33 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:48 PM CDT

Average High: 84°

Record High: 105° (1930)

Average Low: 59°

Record Low: 42° (1991)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx