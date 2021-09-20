KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, September 20th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.



Tonight: Breezy and cool. Low of 58°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Breezy and cool. High of 76°. Winds SE 25-35 MPH.

A strong cold front will continue to push through western Texas and eastern New Mexico this evening into the overnight hours. Behind the front, winds will shift to the northeast, gusting near 30 MPH. This will usher in some cooler air to the South Plains. Low temperatures will bottom out in the lower 50s to lower 60s by sunrise on Tuesday. We will keep a few clouds around the region overnight, but we are expected to remain dry.

Tuesday will feel like fall across the KLBK viewing area. We will keep a few clouds across the area, with high temperatures remaining below average. We will peak in the 70s to lower 80s across the region, with breezy winds out of the northeast around 25-30 MPH. Gusts will exceed 35 MPH at times. By the evening hours, winds will begin to calm as our sky begins to clear. By Wednesday morning, we will be waking up to temperatures in the 40s to middle 50s across the South Plains! This will be our coldest morning since May 13th!

Wednesday will be another beautiful day across the region. We will have a beautiful blue sky across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. High temperatures will range from the mid 70s to the mid 80s, with winds out of the south-southwest around 10-15 MPH. Clouds will return to western areas around sunset Wednesday evening. Low temperatures will plateau in the mid 40s to mid 50s by sunrise Thursday.

Temperatures will return to above average levels on Thursday. Our average high temperature this time of year is 83°. We are currently forecasting highs to range through the 80s, with even a few lower 90s possible across southern portions of the Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the south-southwest, gusting upwards of 30 MPH at times. Thursday night into Friday morning will remain comfortable for most, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Unfortunately, our dry streak is expected to continue across the South Plains. Friday will make 22 consecutive days with no measurable rainfall in Lubbock. Drought conditions will continue to worsen across the region, with no signs of precipitation in our extended forecast. In fact, it looks like above average temperatures and below average precipitation will remain the trend as we wrap up September and head into October. Highs by this weekend will return to the mid 80s to low 90s, with that same variation in temperatures lingering around next week. We will monitor a cut-off low that is expected to develop over southern California. Should this move further east than what’s currently expected, it could bring in some cooler temperatures and a slight chance for rain.

Ag Journal 5-Day Forecast

Valid: September 20th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 20th:

New Record High Temperature: 99°, beating the old record of 98°set back in 1977.

Sunrise: 7:34 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:46 PM CDT

Normal High: 84°

Record High: 99° (2021)

Normal Low: 58°

Record Low: 41° (1971, 1983, & 1991)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx