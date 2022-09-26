LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag Journal weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 58°. Winds S 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 87°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

A clear sky and calm winds will allow temperatures to cool off quite a bit overnight tonight into our Tuesday morning. Lows are forecast to dip into the upper 40s to low 60s across the region, with sustained winds out of the south around 8-12 MPH.

The next several days will be very similar across the region. High temperatures will peak in the mid 80s to mid 90s for Tuesday through Thursday, with warmest temperatures existing off the Caprock and across the Rolling Plains. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the South Plains each day, with sustained winds of 10-20 MPH out of the south-southwest. Morning low temperatures will remain on the mild side, cooling into the 50s to mid 60s each morning. We will remain dry across the region. The latest drought monitor update will be released this Thursday. We are not expecting to see any improvement with this week’s update, and we are hoping that conditions will not worsen as of Thursday’s update.

Extended Forecast:

The ‘copy and paste’ type of forecast is expected to continue through most of our extended forecast range. Friday through Sunday will continue to feature above average temperatures, and below average precipitation. However, some forecast models try to hint at a shower or two across the region by Monday into Tuesday of next week. High temperatures will continue to range from the mid 80s to the mid 90s, with coolest temperatures remaining in eastern New Mexico. Morning lows will stay in the 50s to mid 60s. A partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky is expected each day, with sustained winds out of the south around 10-20 MPH. As we look into the first full week of October, it looks like this warmer that average, and drier than average trend will continue. In fact, conditions are expected to stay like this for at least the first half of October.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: September 26th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 26th:

Sunrise: 7:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:38 PM CDT

Average High: 82°

Record High: 100° (2020)

Average Low: 56°

Record Low: 36° (1926)

