Drought Update:

There were minor changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, October 12. The Lubbock metro area has temporarily returned to “drought-free” status following abnormally dry (D0) conditions reported in the previous USDM update. Portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains are also categorized as “drought-free” as well. However, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update as of Thursday, October 12, 2023.

The remainder of this week through Monday of next, we will remain dry all across the region. We are keeping an eye on the eastern Pacific Ocean as a tropical wave is expected to develop into a named system later this week. Latest data suggests remnant moisture from this system will make it into western Texas and eastern New Mexico by the middle of next week.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: October 16th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 16th:

Sunrise: 7:53 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:12 PM CDT

Average High: 76°

Record High: 92° (1979 & 2003)

Average Low: 48°

Record Low: 30° (2001)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

