KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Tuesday, January 4th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning Ag-Journal weather update.

Today: Breezy and mostly sunny. High of 68°. Winds W 28-32 MPH, gusts ~50 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 28°. Winds NW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 54°. Winds NE→S 12-18 MPH.

After a very wintry past several days, it looks like we’ll trade in the new season for a day or two. Above average temperatures and strong winds will hang around the region on Tuesday. Winds will gust as high as 55 MPH for some, with highs ranging through the upper 50s to low 70s. Red Flag warnings and Wind advisories are in effect through the afternoon and evening hours today, with a critical risk of fire weather for most. Lows will fall below freezing overnight tonight into Wednesday morning.

We will be closer to seasonal averages on Wednesday before a strong arctic front arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday will occur at midnight, with temperatures falling throughout the day. Lows in the 10s are expected Thursday and Friday mornings. Be sure to bring in your potted plants and pets. Wrap any exposed pipes and let your faucets drip Wednesday and Thursday nights. Also check in with your neighbors and loved ones to make sure they have access to heat!

We will briefly warm back up for Friday and Saturday, before our next cold front moves in for Sunday and Monday. This one will keep us dry and cool, with highs only remaining a few degrees below average.

AG-Journal 5-Day Forecast

Valid: January 4th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, January 4th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:52 PM CDT

Normal High: 54°

Record High: 76° (1918)

Normal Low: 27°

Record Low: -9° (1947)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

