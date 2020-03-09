Good evening and happy Monday! After a rainy Sunday, we are starting our work week off with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures across the region. The sunny skies will stay in the forecast through tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70s, so definitely get out and enjoy because more rain is in the forecast! By Wednesday and Thursday, we will slowly start to see clouds increase ahead of our next weather maker, however, temperatures will stay warm with highs in the upper 70s. By Friday, a cold front will sweep through, and temperatures will come crashing down behind it with highs barely making it out of the 40s with the chance for widespread rain. For Saturday, the sunshine returns and temperatures rebound nicely back to the mid 60s. By Sunday, we’ll see yet another chance for rain that will last through the day on Monday. However, temperatures look to stay near average with this storm system.
March 9th, 2020 Ag Journal Forecast
