National Sorghum Producers welcome Nu Life Market as industry partner

The following is a news release from the National Sorghum Producers:

National Sorghum Producers is pleased to welcome Nu Life Market as a new Bronze level sponsor in the NSP Industry Partner program.

Nu Life Market is a leader in the industry providing high quality flour and grain sorghum products from farms to families. Nu Life Market was founded by Kansas sorghum producer and farmer leader Earl Roemer who has taken the farm-to-family concept and applied it to sorghum by highlighting its versatility and health benefits captured through a uniquely gluten free, dairy free, nut free and soy free facility in western Kansas, the leading sorghum producing state.

“Nu Life Market is a truly innovative company that shines light on sorghum’s possibilities within the consumer space,” NSP CEO Tim Lust said. “We look forward to partnering with Nu Life as this market sector for sorghum continues to expand and its potential is realized in large part as a result of the work at Nu Life.”

NSP looks forward to partnering with Nu Life Market to help further its vision to lead the industry through advocacy and leadership. Support from the industry Partner program allows NSP to be the best at representing the U.S. sorghum industry and sorghum farmers on legislative and regulatory issues.

More information about the program can be obtained by contacting NSP Industry Relations Director Jamaca Battin at jamaca@sorghumgrowers.com or by visiting SorghumGrowers.com.

National Sorghum Producers represents U.S. sorghum producers and serves as the voice of the sorghum industry coast to coast through legislative representation, regulatory representation and education. To learn more about NSP, visit www.sorghumgrowers.com.

