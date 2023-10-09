LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Drought Update:

There were some noted changes in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, October 5. Some areas have returned to “drought-free” status around portions of the South Plains. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported overall across areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions are now being reported in the immediate Lubbock area as of Thursday’s update. Severe stage drought conditions were creeping northward across the far southern South Plains and the Rolling Plains from the northern Permian Basin.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update As of Thursday, October 5, 2023.

The past 3-4 weeks have been wetter than usual across the region. So wet that a good majority of the South Plains region has seen drought conditions completely erased! As we look forward into the remainder of harvest season, wetter than usual conditions will remain around western Texas and eastern New Mexico, with our first freeze more than likely arriving in just a matter of a few weeks. Speaking of, a few of us will even see our first frost of the season this weekend.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: October 9th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 9th:

Sunrise: 7:47 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:21 PM CDT

Average High: 78°

Record High: 96° (2021)

Average Low: 51°

Record Low: 29° (1970)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

