LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Last week’s rainfall and cooler temperatures came a little too late for most farmers. To add insult to injury, damaging winds and hail severely damaged crops around the South Plains region of Texas. Most areas did make up a good majority of their rainfall deficit for the year as a whole. As we head into the next several weeks, slightly above average precipitation is expected around western Texas, with temperatures looking to hover just slightly above their seasonal averages.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: September 18th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 18th:

Sunrise: 7:30 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:50 PM CDT

Average High: 84°

Record High: 100° (2015)

Average Low: 59°

Record Low: 43° (1971)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

