LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.
Last week’s rainfall and cooler temperatures came a little too late for most farmers. To add insult to injury, damaging winds and hail severely damaged crops around the South Plains region of Texas. Most areas did make up a good majority of their rainfall deficit for the year as a whole. As we head into the next several weeks, slightly above average precipitation is expected around western Texas, with temperatures looking to hover just slightly above their seasonal averages.
Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 18th:
Sunrise: 7:30 AM CDT
Sunset: 7:50 PM CDT
Average High: 84°
Record High: 100° (2015)
Average Low: 59°
Record Low: 43° (1971)
Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!
-Jacob
