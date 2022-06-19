LUBBOCK, Texas — Drought conditions are expected to continue through summer 2022.

Summer officially begins on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT. The latest update from the Climate Prediction Center suggests that western Texas and eastern New Mexico will see a drier and warmer than average summer!



For the months of July, August, and September, temperatures have a 50-60% chance of remaining above their seasonal average of 76.7 degrees (average temperature for the 90 day period). The hottest July through September period in Lubbock history occurred in 2011, with an average temperature of 81.4 degrees. The coldest July through September period in Lubbock History occurred in 1913, with an average temperature of 68.6 degrees.





For the months of July, August, and September, temperatures have a 33-40% chance of remaining above their seasonal average of 6.64″ of rainfall (average precipitation for the 90 day period). The wettest July through September period in Lubbock history occurred in 1925, with a total of 16.14″ of rainfall accumulating in Lubbock. The driest July through September period in Lubbock History occurred in 2003, with only 0.58″ of rainfall accumulating in Lubbock.





Overall, Summer 2022 does not look like it will go down as the driest or hottest in history. Unfortunately, our ongoing drought conditions will likely be amplified by this type of pattern, hurting farmers and ranchers more than anyone else.