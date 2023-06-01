CLOVIS, N.M. — The Air Force is seeking community interest in establishing a Restoration Advisory Board at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The Air Force is seeking community interest in establishing a Restoration Advisory Board, or “RAB,” at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.
A RAB is a working group of local community members, the Air Force, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other State and local regulators to exchange information and discuss Air Force environmental restoration activities associated with Cannon Air Force Base. The RAB is also a forum from members of the community to provide feedback at certain points throughout the restoration process.
The RAB solicitation will be posted in local newspapers on March 31 and the public will
have 30 days to comment. If there is enough public interest in discussing all environmental activities at Cannon AFB, the Air Force will begin the process of formally standing up the RAB.
More information on RAB below:

  • A RAB facilitates and improves communication, outreach, and transparency between
    the military base, the public, regulators, local governments, and interest groups for
    issues related to military cleanup activities. RABs offer a structured, focused, and
    interactive opportunity for community stakeholders to meaningfully participate in the
    cleanup process. A RAB enables local community members to receive from and
    exchange information with the base and regulatory agencies managing environmental
    cleanup projects at Cannon.
  • RABs engage in and support DoD’s cleanup efforts by reviewing and commenting on
    cleanup documents and activities; serving as a liaison to and sharing cleanup
    information with the community; and providing a forum to exchange information about
    the schedule, type, and status of cleanup activities. RAB meetings allow RAB members
    and members of the community to receive updates and ask questions on the status of
    the entire environmental cleanup program at Cannon AFB.
  • Though RABs are not a decision-making body, they do give local community members
    the opportunity to have their voices heard and provide a forum to provide valuable
    community insight to base and regulatory agencies.
    If you are interested in learning more about Cannon’s environmental restoration projects
    and having the opportunity to give your input to base and regulatory agencies on the
    management of cleanup projects at Cannon, either as a RAB member or by attending
    RAB meetings, please contact Restoration Project Manager at
    27SOCES.cannon.rpm@us.af.mil by June 30, 2023 to indicate interest.