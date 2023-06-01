CLOVIS, N.M. — The Air Force is seeking community interest in establishing a Restoration Advisory Board at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.
JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The Air Force is seeking community interest in establishing a Restoration Advisory Board, or “RAB,” at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.
A RAB is a working group of local community members, the Air Force, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other State and local regulators to exchange information and discuss Air Force environmental restoration activities associated with Cannon Air Force Base. The RAB is also a forum from members of the community to provide feedback at certain points throughout the restoration process.
The RAB solicitation will be posted in local newspapers on March 31 and the public will
have 30 days to comment. If there is enough public interest in discussing all environmental activities at Cannon AFB, the Air Force will begin the process of formally standing up the RAB.
More information on RAB below:
- A RAB facilitates and improves communication, outreach, and transparency between
the military base, the public, regulators, local governments, and interest groups for
issues related to military cleanup activities. RABs offer a structured, focused, and
interactive opportunity for community stakeholders to meaningfully participate in the
cleanup process. A RAB enables local community members to receive from and
exchange information with the base and regulatory agencies managing environmental
cleanup projects at Cannon.
- RABs engage in and support DoD’s cleanup efforts by reviewing and commenting on
cleanup documents and activities; serving as a liaison to and sharing cleanup
information with the community; and providing a forum to exchange information about
the schedule, type, and status of cleanup activities. RAB meetings allow RAB members
and members of the community to receive updates and ask questions on the status of
the entire environmental cleanup program at Cannon AFB.
- Though RABs are not a decision-making body, they do give local community members
the opportunity to have their voices heard and provide a forum to provide valuable
community insight to base and regulatory agencies.
If you are interested in learning more about Cannon’s environmental restoration projects
and having the opportunity to give your input to base and regulatory agencies on the
management of cleanup projects at Cannon, either as a RAB member or by attending
RAB meetings, please contact Restoration Project Manager at
27SOCES.cannon.rpm@us.af.mil by June 30, 2023 to indicate interest.