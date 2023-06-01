CLOVIS, N.M. — The Air Force is seeking community interest in establishing a Restoration Advisory Board at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

For more details see the press release below.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The Air Force is seeking community interest in establishing a Restoration Advisory Board, or “RAB,” at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

A RAB is a working group of local community members, the Air Force, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other State and local regulators to exchange information and discuss Air Force environmental restoration activities associated with Cannon Air Force Base. The RAB is also a forum from members of the community to provide feedback at certain points throughout the restoration process.

The RAB solicitation will be posted in local newspapers on March 31 and the public will

have 30 days to comment. If there is enough public interest in discussing all environmental activities at Cannon AFB, the Air Force will begin the process of formally standing up the RAB.

