Altercation at funeral led to shooting Friday afternoon in Lubbock, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report provided new information on what led up to a shooting incident Friday afternoon.

Police were called at about 1:00 p.m. to a location near the intersection of Parkway Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The initial report was that a woman was shot. Police later determined she was injured by broken glass when a bullet struck her car. She was taken to a Lubbock hospital by EMS with moderate injuries.

The injured woman was the not the target of the shooting according to a police report which was made available on Saturday.

Two women in an SUV were leaving a funeral on East Fordham Street near Estacado High School, according to the police report.

“There had been ‘an altercation’ with several people in attendance at the funeral,” the police report said. The two women tried to waive down two half brothers afterward to talk about the altercation nearby in the 200 block of North Zenith. The women heard what sounded like a gunshot, according to the police report.

“[Two suspects] fired guns at them in an attempt to cause them serious bodily injury,” the police report said. The police report did not say how many shots were fired, but a witness said on Facebook that he heard at least 15 shots.

The intended victims were scared for their lives, according to the police report, but they were not injured.

“It appears that the bullets shot by [the two suspects] struck another vehicle and person,” the police report said.

Police have not yet said if the two suspects have found or charged.

