Alternative baseball to come to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Taylor Duncan, founder and CEO of the Alternative Baseball Organization, is trying to expand his program across the country to include the Hub City.

ABO provides folks 15 and older with the opportunity to play traditional baseball, at any skill level or disability. It is a non-profit organization out of Georgia.

Duncan said he has always loved the game of baseball, but more than twenty years ago, he was diagnosed with autism.

“I had developmental delays and my mother helped me through a lot of those obstacles growing up….but I still faced a lot of social stigma growing up of what perceptions on what one with autism can and cannot accomplish,” Duncan said.

He decided to create ABO to allow players like him to play baseball.

“I’ve been able to get to where I am today to provide this experience to others just like myself throughout the country,” Duncan said.

ABO plays just like the major leagues do. Teams play 7 to 9 innings with wooden bats and no ties. However, there is one difference — the ball.

“It’s slightly larger and much softer than regulation sized baseball,” Duncan said.

Duncan said he wants players to have their independence while they play, especially those who are 18 and over.

“Autism doesn’t stop at age 18 and other disabilities… they don’t stop at age 18. They never do,” Duncan said.

ABO currently has 60 programs across 26 states, with the number doubling over the past few months. He said although players may not be able to play because of the coronavirus, Duncan wanted to get programs together for their Spring 2021 season.

“We want to share our experience with everyone we possibly can share it with,” Duncan said.

ABO is looking for coaching managers, players, umpires and volunteers in Lubbock. For more information, go to their website.



