AMARILLO, Texas — Amarillo Police Department has issued an active Silver Alert asking the community for help in locating James Gilmer, 82, who has been diagnosed with dementia.

He was last seen Wednesday around 10:00 p.m. wearing a multi-colored plaid button-down shirt with blue jeans.

According to police, Gilmer had last left his home in 2012 white Chevy Equinox with a Texas license plate number KSV-5711.

Gilmer was described as having a bald head, blue eyes, standing at 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 220 pounds, according to Amarillo PD.

Amarillo Police Department has asked anyone with information on Gilmer’s location to call the department at 806-378-3038.