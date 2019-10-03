Update, baby found safe — Amber Alert issued for baby girl missing from Amarillo

Shortly after the Amber Alert, police found the baby.

AMARILLO, Texas — Police in Amarillo requested an Amber Alert Thursday morning for Jamila Franklin, 3-months-old, who went missing and was thought to be “in grave or immediate danger.”

Shortly after the Amber Alert, police issued a statement saying the baby was found safe.

“APD Officers located Jamila Franklin and Aliyah Moore in the 2300 block of S. Taylor. The child is unharmed and the investigation into the disappearance is ongoing,” police said.

Images of Jamila Franklin and Aliyah Moore from Amber Alert

The alert said:

The Amarillo Police department is searching for Jamila Franklin, black female, 3 months old, dob: 06/11/2019, height: 1 foot, black hair, brown eyes, and wearing a pink shirt and light blue shorts.

Police are looking for Aliyah Moore, black female, 24 years old, dob 03/08/1995, height: 5’6″, weight 145 lbs, black hair, brown eyes and wearing a black muscle shirt and gray sweat pants, in connection with her abduction.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the agency.