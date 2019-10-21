Lucky still on the loose for Andre Emmett murder case

LUBBOCK, and DALLAS — Dallas Police issued an updated statement Monday morning on the Andre Emmett murder case. Police on September 23 said Emmett was shot and killed in a robbery near his home.

Emmett, 37, was a Texas Tech basketball star who was inducted last year into the Red Raider hall of fame. Emmett is the all-time leading scorer for Tech men’s basketball.

On Sunday evening, EverythingLubbock.com with help from WFAA was able to confirm that Keith Johnson, 32, was arrested Saturday “related” to the Emmett murder case.

On Monday police said Michael Lucky, 29, was wanted and still at large.

In the original September 23 statement, Dallas Police said two suspects approached Emmett near his home and robbed him. After Emmett gave up a watch and a necklace, he ran from the two men. Police said one them gunned him down as he was running away.

Johnson was booked into the Dallas County jail for capital murder. He was held on a $500,000 bond.

The following is an updated statement from Dallas Police:

Through the course of the investigation it was determined that Michael Lucky, a 29-year-old Black male and Keith Johnson, a 32-year-old Black male were responsible for the death of Andre Emmett. On October 19, 2019, Dallas homicide detectives obtained capital murder warrants for their arrests. Johnson, who is currently in jail on unrelated charges, has also been charged with capital murder. His bond will be set by a magistrate. Lucky remains at-large.