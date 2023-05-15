ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Andrews man killed in a weekend crash in Ector County has been identified as 34-year-old Shane Pena-Tarango, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.

Around 11:01 p.m. on May 14, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of SH 158 and FM 1936. At the scene, investigators learned that Pena-Tarango had been ejected from his vehicle when it collided with a semi-truck. The report detailed Pena-Tarango was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and disregarded a stop sign at the intersection.

His passenger, 28-year-old Kiara Reeves, also of Andrews, was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.