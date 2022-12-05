LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman was accused of punching a store employee in the face and then hitting the employee with a vehicle. Suzie Dylan Ham, 35, booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center Sunday for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Court records said in January 2022, officer responded to a convenience store in the 5100 block of 82nd Street. Police found the employee lying on the parking lot and surrounded by four witnesses.

“[The victim] was screaming in pain and appeared to be in shock,” court records said. “Her left leg and arm were hurting extremely badly. [She] advised that her head was hurting. I observed blood on the inside of [the victim’s] mouth and I spoke with her,” a police report in court records said.

She said someone, later identified as Ham, came into the store to buy cigarettes. The store employee asked her for ID. The victim told police it led to Ham yelling and causing a scene. The employee asked Ham to leave, according to the court records.

Ham, “went outside and began to bang on the widow of the store,” court records said. “[The victim] … walked outside to speak with [Ham].”

When she went outside, Ham walked up to her and punched her in the face, court records said. Ham then got into a pickup truck. The store employee tried to get the license number of the pickup.

“When she was behind the listed vehicle, [Ham] put the listed vehicle in reverse striking [the victim]. [The victim] advised she grabbed onto the bed of the listed vehicle in an attempt to prevent herself from going underneath the listed vehicle. [The victim] advised she was pushed backwards but lost her grip and fell to the ground where she hit her head. While [the victim] was on the ground [Ham] continued to reverse the listed vehicle and the back right tire ran over [the victim’s] left leg.” POLICE REPORT IN COURT RECORDS

Ham then drove away. One witness said the store employee started to run backwards when the truck was moving but fell. The witness said Ham was “just angry.” Another witness said Ham had a “violent demeanor.”

Police reviewed surveillance video from the store, which was consistent with the victim’s story.

Ham remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Monday on a $45,000 bond.