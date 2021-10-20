APD investigating double murder-suicide inside southeast Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a double murder-suicide after officers found three bodies including a child inside a southeast Austin home early Tuesday morning.

Police said a concerned family member called police Monday night around 11:10 p.m. about a relative they had not heard from.

When officers arrived at the home in the 5800 block of Abby Ann Lane off Old Lockhart Road, they got no answer at the door. They saw someone lying on the floor inside, and then went into the house.

Officers found two adults and a child inside. All three were pronounced dead on scene.

The Austin Police Department on Tuesday afternoon identified the three as Darius, Jennifer and James Robertson. Darius and Jennifer were both 36 years old, and James was 6 years old.

Police said Jennifer and James were the victims and had been fatally shot. It appears Darius died after shooting himself, according to APD.

Investigators are considering the incident a double murder-suicide. Officers said there was no threat to the public during an early Tuesday morning press conference.

Police interviewed witnesses at the scene. Neighbors in the area said a couple with a young son lived in the home for more than a decade.

“I’ve had interactions with the family here and there, real nice couple,” said Greg Burke, who lives across the street.

Neighbors first noticed police outside of the family’s house a little before midnight Monday night. Those who spoke to KXAN noted they hadn’t seen any movement from the family since Sunday.

When Burke noticed police and EMS in front of the home early Tuesday morning, he said, “I just assumed maybe somebody had a heart attack or something, but I really didn’t know what the severity of what it was.”

Burke said in his 12 years of living on the quiet street, he’s never once seen a disturbance that required police response.

“I’s a great neighborhood, great place to raise a family, very quiet,” Burke said. “So to kind of hear this is very concerning.”

This is Austin’s 70th and 71st homicide in 2021. Detectives ask anyone with information about the incident to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.