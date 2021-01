LUBBOCK, Texas — Folks in Texas and around the world wondering about reported new strains of COVID-19.

These new strains mean the virus has mutated or changed in some way.

Dr. Sameer Islam, chair of the Lubbock County Medical Society, gives us more insight into this and talks about an antibiotic used on livestock that some people say helped lessen their COVID-19 symptoms.

