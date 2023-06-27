LUBBOCK, Texas — Erynn George, 21, was arrested for her role in a robbery at gunpoint during a Facebook Marketplace sale, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

George was taken into custody near 15th Street and Avenue V on Monday, online jail records showed.

Court records said the victim met up with George in the 2200 block of 15th Street. During the sale, the victim said two masked men approached with guns and demanded the merchandise he was trying to sell, court records stated.

One of the men grabbed the victim’s property, and the three left the area in a gray car, according to court documents. The car was later found in an alley stopped behind a house, court records said, and officers were able to find the suspects.

Court records said George, along with a juvenile who was arrested, and an “unknown suspect” conspired to commit aggravated robbery. George was charged with Aggravated Robbery and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. As of Tuesday, she remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $175,000.