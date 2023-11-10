LUBBOCK, Texas — Jason Jones, 41, a father of five and Army veteran was surprised on Friday he will receive a $50K smile makeover from Dr. Robert Ioppolo of Hill & Ioppolo Oral & Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock, said a press release on.

The life-changing gift is part of the Smiles For Soldiers program, giving veterans suffering from poor oral health a complete smile makeover. The full arch restoration treatment will replace decayed and missing teeth with dental implant-supported dentures that will look and function like normal teeth.

Jones struggles with incredibly severe PTSD due to his time serving in the Middle East. During his time in combat, he developed a condition in response to stress, anxiety and trauma, similar to bulimia. Jones’ top teeth have become unbearable to the point of having them all extracted because of the acid erosion from vomiting.

Jones was surprised with the news at a special ceremony on Friday ahead of Veterans Day. At the ceremony, Mayor Tray Payne, Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish and many others will be in attendance to celebrate Jones and his life-changing gift.