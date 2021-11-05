Arrest made in death of Clovis teenager

CLOVIS, N.M.– The Clovis Police Department made an arrest in the death of a 17-year-old who was shot in the head.

Clovis dispatch received two separate calls on the evening of November 2 when it happened.

Officers found a 17-year-old male with a single gunshot wound inside a home at the 800 block of East 7th Street.

The victim was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis, where he later died of his injuries.

The residence where the incident occurred belonged to Theodore Avalos, 21. Avalos turned himself in for questioning on Wednesday, November 3.

After the interview, police obtained a warrant. Avalos was arrested for involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, giving alcoholic beverages to a minor (2 counts) and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Avalos was taken into custody and booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center.