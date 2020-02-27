Arrest made in shooting of teenager along University Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas — The teenager accused of shooting Antwan Telford, 17, along University Avenue near 73rd Street turned himself in.

A police report said the shooter went to an attorney’s office in the 1400 block of Texas Avenue on Wednesday and “wanted to turn himself in.”

The teen was arrested “without incident” and taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. Because of his age, EverythingLubbock.com does not anticipate that police will release his name.

Exclusive surveillance video from KAMC KLKB and EverythingLubbock.com at 7403 University Avenue captured the audio of five gunshots.

According to the police report, five young people were in one car. (According to witnesses, they were all Monterey High School students off-campus during lunchtime.)

The shooter drove up next to them and “began shooting at them with a gun.”

The police report said the shooter dropped out of school but had previously been in a physical altercation with Telford. The police report said the shooter was specifically shooting at Telford in the back seat of the vehicle.

Police found five bullet holes in the victims’ vehicle. One of those bullets hit Telford in the waist, according to witnesses. The injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

After the shots were fired, the students in the car pulled off of University Avenue and called for help.

The charge against the shooter was aggravated assault, according to the police report.

Late Thursday, Lubbock Police released the following statement:

Suspect Apprehended in Shooting

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Yesterday evening, Lubbock Police Officers and members of the Texas Anti-Gang Unit arrested the male juvenile suspect in the shooting that occurred in the 7300 block of University Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody without incident near 14th Street and Texas Avenue.

Yesterday, around 12:30 p.m. four individuals were traveling southbound in the 7300 block of University Avenue in an SUV. The suspect pulled up next to them in a vehicle and recognized an individual inside the SUV. The suspect fired multiple shots into the victims’ vehicle, striking 17-year-old Antwan Telford.

Telford was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.