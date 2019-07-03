Arrest warrant reveals more information in carjacking and shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– An arrest warrant revealed more details on the shooting that left a 41-year-old man in critical condition Tuesday.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., Lubbock Police officers responded to 1320 50th Street in reference to a shots-fired call, according to police. Michael Shelton McCoy was found laying on the ground and had been shot, states an arrest warrant.

An officer on scene said McCoy was still coherent enough to answer questions, and he told police that he was stopped at the stop light at the intersection of 50th Street and University Avenue when two armed Hispanic males got into his pickup truck with him, the warrant states.

McCoy told police he was instructed to drive to the Wells Fargo ATM and withdraw money.

McCoy told police that when he pulled into the parking lot where the ATM was located, the suspects stole his wallet, states the warrant. Then, he “exited his truck and started running” and “one of the suspects shot him.” Then, the suspects stole his pickup and fled the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, the warrant states that information was obtained for Paublo Reyes, 26, as a possible suspect in the case. When Reyes was located for questioning, investigators questioned him about the incident. He told investigators that he and his “associate” saw McCoy’s truck at a stop light, and he said they entered the pickup on the passenger side. Reyes said his associate was in the back seat, the warrant states.

Reyes said when they got to the ATM, McCoy ran from the truck and the associate shot him. He said his associate jumped into the driver’s seat of the truck, and then they left the scene, the warrant states. Reyes told investigators the associate dropped him off where he was staying and then left in McCoy’s truck.

The associate is not identified by name in the warrant.

LPD Crime Scene investigators informed detectives that while processing McCoy’s stolen pickup truck they located Reyes’ fingerprints on the passenger side of the pickup.

Reyes was booked on Tuesday and remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Wednesday on a $250,000 bond.