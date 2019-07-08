Arrest warrant reveals pickup involved in deadly motorcycle crash was disassembled after failing to stop and render aid

LUBBOCK, Texas– An arrest warrant revealed more details, including the disassembling of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash in Central Lubbock last month.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., June 29, Lubbock Police responded to a motorcycle crash on 19th Street near Avenue S, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle, Robert Macias, Jr., 24, was taken by EMS to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators stated that the “only reason the truck was being disassembled was to conceal R. Quevedo from being investigated in this case.”

During the investigation, Major Crash investigators were able to determine the motorcycle had rear ended a pickup truck. According to police, the driver of the pickup truck failed to stop and render aid to Macias and fled the area before officers arrived on scene.

According to a police report, Macias failed to control speed and collided into the back of the pickup truck, causing him to suffer life-threatening injuries. As crash investigators continued their investigation while gathering evidence, they located a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado in the 2300 block of 28th Street the following Tuesday, according to police.

When investigators examined the pickup, it had its entire rear bed removed from the frame, according to the arrest warrant. When investigators asked the owner of the pickup, Robert Quevedo, 55, he said it had been hit by a car accident on 40th Street. However, when investigators asked Quevedo about the crash on 19th Street, he stated the pickup was “involved and that he was not at fault in the collision,” according to the warrant.

Investigators also learned that Quevedo’s son, Jeremiah Quevedo, 19, was in the pickup with him the night of the crash. He told investigators that Robert Quevedo pulled into the Taco Villa at 19th Street to check the back of the pickup prior to leaving the area, the warrant states.

Investigators stated that Jeremiah Quevedo’s story was not immediately clear as to where he and Robert Quevedo were leaving from and what exactly happened after the crash. Both Jeremiah and Robert Quevedo denied that Robert Quevedo was drinking at the time of the crash, the warrant states.

When investigators asked why Robert Quevedo disassembled the pickup after the crash, he said it was because he “was unable to get a paint sprayer into the bed.” Investigators also asked Jeremiah Quevedo if the bed tailgate was inoperable due to the crash, and he said the bed worked fine after.

As a result of Robert and Jeremiah Quevedo leaving the scene of the crash, never contacting police and then disassembling the damaged pickup at their home with no intention of reporting the crash, both were arrested after the investigation.

Robert Quevedo was charged with a failure to stop and render aid, and both Robert and Jeremiah Quevedo were both charged with tampering with physical evidence. They both remained at the Lubbock County Jail Monday.