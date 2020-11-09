Arrest warrant says Baker did not know the man he gunned down in the parking lot of Market Street

LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant became public Monday morning after the arrest of Robert Joseph Baker, 34, for murder.

Police responded shortly after 6:00 a.m. Sunday at Market Street location, 4425 19th Street. Even before the release of the warrant, police said Baker was waiting in the parking lot and shot Jason Halloway, 44, as he exited the store.

Police said Baker then went to the nearby United Express gas station and shot the building. Police said he then drove to Covenant Medical Center and shot his own vehicle next to the building.

An off-duty police officer arrested Baker at Covenant. No shots were fired inside the hospital and aside from Halloway, no injuries were reported.

The warrant said, “Robert Baker fired several rounds into his vehicle, discarded his pistol in the entryway of the hospital, and wanted to check himself in for Covid-19 related issues. Robert Baker was taken into custody.”

The warrant also said after he was arrested, he agreed to talk to investigators.

“Baker said he was suffering from Covid 19 related symptoms,” the warrant said. “Baker said he drove to Market Street because it was near Covenant. Robert Baker said he did not know the victim or have any bad feelings toward Market Street.”

“Baker said he fired several rounds at an individual who had just unloaded his groceries,” the warrant said. “Baker admitted to shooting several rounds at the convenience store area of Market Street.”

“[Baker] admitted to firing several rounds into his vehicle at the Entrance to Covenant.”

Incidentally, the warrant also said there was a witness who saw Baker fire the shots at Halloway. The witness said he followed Baker all the way to Covenant Medical Center but lost site of Baker.

The off-duty officer heard the shots when Baker started shooting his own vehicle. The officer arrested Baker after he was done shooting and discarded the pistol.

Baker was listed in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Sunday evening. However, a booking photo was not yet available. His bond was listed at $350,000.

Covenant released the following statement on Sunday:

We are aware of the situation that unfolded outside Covenant Medical Center early this morning. Our patient care was not impacted, and all patients, caregivers, and visitors are safe. We appreciate the work of our law enforcement agencies and are cooperating with them as necessary.

The United Family released the following statement on Sunday:

The United Family is deeply concerned about events that unfolded outside our store at 19th and Quaker early this morning, and we express our sincere sympathy to those impacted. We are cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this apparent random act.