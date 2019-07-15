Arrest warrants describe how suspects were connected to Dendy murder investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas– After Lubbock Police revealed two more men were arrested late last week in relation to the Robert Dendy murder investigation, arrest warrants were released on Monday which revealed more details about what led to the third and fourth arrests.

Robert Dendy – Image from family

At approximately 8:40 p.m. on July 6, Lubbock Police received reports that two males were attempting to break into a home in the 4700 block of Auburn Street, according to police. Witnesses told police that a nearby neighbor, later identified as Dendy, confronted the suspects in an alley and was shot by one of the suspects before they fled the area, police said.

Image of Kyi Drake Baker from Lubbock County Detention Center

Kyi Baker, 20, and a 14-year-old juvenile were identified as the first two suspects targeting the home they were breaking into. By July 7, Baker and the juvenile were charged with murder, according to police.

A few days later Ivan Miranda Fierro, 25, was charged with murder, and Matthew Wolfe, 21, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Wolfe was not charged with murder – only drug possession.

In short, the warrant said Baker, Fierro and the juvenile all played a role in trying to break into Wolfe’s home when Dendy tried to stop them.

A plan to steal Xanax & an AR-15

During the interview of Baker, he stated he purchased “bars” several times from Wolfe, according to an arrest warrant. When Baker was arrested, he “was found to be in possession of Xanax.” He stated that the purpose of burglarizing the residence at 4711 Auburn was to “steal Xanax, money and guns (specifically an “AR15”),” the warrant states.

Ivan Fierro, 25, was the fourth person arrested for the home invasion, according to police. Fierro is the uncle of the 14-year-old juvenile offender, according to an arrest warrant.

Fierro “admitted to driving his silver or gray Dodge Magnum and taking the juvenile offender and his friend Kyi and dropping them off in the area where the murder occurred.” He also told investigators that he returned home after dropping them off.

Investigators stated that Fierro lied multiple times about his car being in the shop and not available to be driven, according to the warrant. He also told investigators that when the juvenile returned home, he had a cut on his hand and had blood all over his shirt. The juvenile offender advised that “someone had shot him,” the warrant states.

LPD located the juvenile and Baker in the 5200 block of 11th Street where both had “blood and lacerations on their hands.” Investigators stated the wounds were consistent with cuts from jumping wood and chain link fences, according to the warrant.

Baker stated that “he and the juvenile offender had gone to the residence to break into the house and steal a safe that they suspected contained drugs and money and also an AR-15 rifle.”

Fierro was the driver

Baker also stated that Fierro gave him and the juvenile a ride over to the residence to “burglarize the house.” He then told investigators that Fierro “parked in the alley behind the residence where the burglary occurred and waited,” according to the warrant.

Baker then stated that Fierro “jetted” the area and left him and the juvenile there while they were burglarizing the residence. Investigators stated that Fierro lied multiple times in his statement and “denied driving Baker and the juvenile to the burglary,” according to the warrant.

Fierro only admitted to driving them to the area and dropping them off at the residence when he was “confronted with his lies and “denied knowing anything more.”

Witnesses at the scene told investigators they “saw the Dodge Magnum in the alley behind the residence, observed Baker and the juvenile … getting out of the car wearing bandanas or masks to cover their face and observed the juvenile offender with a firearm,” the warrant states.

Investigators stated that Baker’s statement corroborated the fact that Fierro dropped him and the juvenile off in the alley and “parked there to wait on them and only left the scene when neighbors began to drive around and attempt to locate the suspects because of what had been seen,” the warrant states.

“Fierro drove erratically through the area at high speeds to attempt to not be detained by witnesses,” and “there is information that he even struck one of the witness’s vehicles while fleeing from the scene.”

The warrant states witnesses chased Fierro as he fled the scene for approximately 20 minutes, and in his attempt to not be identified or located, he finally abandoned his vehicle in the area of Fourth Street. Fierro made his way back to the apartment in the 5200 block of 11th Street by “some unknown means.”

Investigators stated that Fierro “made no attempt” to call the police to report that he was being chased, or that there was contact between his vehicle and another vehicle chasing him, according to the warrant.

Wolfe and the Xanax

Baker also stated that they had arranged to meet at Raising Cane’s on University Avenue to buy more Xanax from Wolfe, but “it was simply a diversion so they could burglarize the residence,” the warrant states.

Wolfe was interviewed by investigators two days after the murder, and he and Baker both admitted they went to Raising Cane’s to meet Baker and “C-Money” to buy some marijuana, according to the warrant.

When a forensic specialist processed the safe that was located in the grass on the south side of the trailer outside of the broken window at 4711 Auburn, they located a “quantity of white pills,” the warrant states.

The white pills were identified as Xanax, and there were “138.5 tablets with a total weight of 34.13 grams,” according to the warrant. Wolfe was then interviewed again the following day, and he admitted to selling Xanax and also stated that he “purchased a large quantity of tablets of Xanax”. Investigators stated that the amount of Xanax found in the safe was what Wolfe had left, according to the warrant.

Wolfe admitted to investigators that he was “selling Xanax to Baker” and an unknown person with Baker, and the unknown person had “stolen approximately 100 tablets of Xanax from him” on the morning of July 6, the warrant states.

Wolfe provided prices that he charged for the quantities of Xanax, and he also stated it was the reason he took his AR-15 rifle with him on the night of July 6 when he was supposed to meet the unknown person and Baker at Raising Cane’s. Wolfe was “going to attempt to recover the 100 tablets stolen” by the unknown person, the warrant states.

The tablets of Xanax located in the safe were not in a prescription bottle, were loose in a small safe and were not for personal use, the warrant states. Baker’s statement provided to investigators about purchasing Xanax from Wolf in the past led them to believe Wolfe was possessing the Xanax tablets with an intent to deliver.

Charges as of Monday

Fierro was listed in the Lubbock County jail roster on Monday afternoon with a $300,000 bond, and Wolfe remained in the jail with a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in connection to the murder. His bond was set at $100,000, according to jail records.