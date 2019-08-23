Arrests made related to shooting of Lubbock Police dog

Press release from Lubbock Police:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – 17-year-old Dornnell Moore, 17-year-old Cameron Lee Stacey and 20-year-old Jermane Hardrick are now in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with aggravated robbery in connection to Tuesday morning’s robberies.

Early Tuesday morning, the Lubbock Police Department responded to several calls of service that led to a short pursuit. The pursuit ended at the intersection of 42nd Street and Avenue N. At that time, all five suspects exited the stolen vehicle and fled on foot which resulted in an on foot pursuit between a 14-year-old suspect, an officer and his K9.

The juvenile offender fired at the officer and his K9 and the officer returned fire after his K9 was shot twice. The juvenile offender was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later released and booked for a Directive to Apprehend charge from Hockley County.

The K9, known as Max, was taken to an emergency vet and is recovering from his injuries at home. No one else was injured.

LPD investigators identified the fifth suspect, a juvenile offender, who remains outstanding.

Dornnell Moore, Cameron Lee Stacey and Jermane Hardick all have a $200,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation.

(Press release from Lubbock Police)