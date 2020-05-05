At’l Do Farms gets creative with silo

LUBBOCK, Texas — Folks at At’l Do Farms have started a remodeling project to welcome in their 20th season. Owners James and Patti Simpson had the vision to turn a silo into a multipurpose facility.

Project manager Charles Huddleston said he has never done a project like this before.

“It’s rustic and it’s elegant,” Huddleston said.

The owners came up with the idea for the project earlier this year after the Simpsons felt it was time for a change.

“Our old concession stand was just wore out, so we were willing to replace it. So, a grain bin or a silo is what we came up with,” James Simpson said.

The couple chose Huddleston to help the project come into fruition. Huddleston has done several projects with the Simpsons in the past.

“You have to have a vision, and I’ve been very blessed that I can see it in my eyes without having to draw a picture of it,” Huddleston said.

The silo is 27 feet in diameter, and will serve as a dressing room for weddings, and a concession stand. The silo is two stories and complete with a bathroom.

During their offseason, At’l Do Farms will usually host events like weddings, but the venue remains closed because tit is considered non-essential. The Simpsons said they are ready to make changes such as limiting the number of people within the farm at a time. James said he isn’t sure what will happen. He said their construction has been somewhat impacted as well.

“I let them know if they wanted to continue to working it, I was okay with it. But if they wanted to go home with paid leave, I would do that as well,” Huddleston said.

Huddleston has suggested Simpson rent out the space for services like Airbnb. Simpson said he is keeping the idea at the back of his mind for now.