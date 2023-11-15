LUBBOCK, Texas — Atmos Energy joined Utilities United Against Scam to support International Fraud Awareness Week on Wednesday, according to a press release.

According to the release, Utility Scam Awareness Day is the day that recognizes and advocates for awareness of the tactics used by scammers against customers.

“Utilities have seen increased reports of their customers being contacted by scammers who

pose as utility workers in an attempt to access their financial information or to obtain immediate payment by threatening service interruptions,” the press release said.

Atmos provided a list of digital scam tactics that customers should be on the lookout for:

Sponsored ads on search engines that lead to an identical—but fake—utility bill payment page.

QR codes that scammers falsely claim link to a utility payment page.

Texts from a scammer claiming to be a utility representative with a link to an impostor payment page.

Atmos encouraged customers who feel they have been scammed to contact local law enforcement and Atmos Energy Customer Service at 888-286-6700.