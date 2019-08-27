keep klbk local

August 7 crash victim died this week, LPD said

News
LUBBOCK, Texas — The driver in an August 7 crash died on Tuesday, according to Lubbock Police.

LPD said the driver of a pickup truck, Ivan Gipson, 59, crashed at 74th Street and MLK Blvd. LPD said on Wednesday that his death was related to the crash.

The original statement from Lubbock Police at the time of the crash is as follows:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – At 8:05 a.m. Patrol responded to a report of a crash with injuries at 74th St. and MLK Blvd. A 2014 Ford F-350 was southbound on MLK Blvd. and a 1998 Ford F-150 was northbound. The driver of the F-150 crossed left of center and drove head-on into the F-350. The driver of the F-150 suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMC by EMS. The driver of the F-350 and two adult passengers suffered moderate injuries and were taken to UMC by EMS.

The LPD Major Crash Unit responded and is investigating the crash.

