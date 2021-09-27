Austin City Limits festival: Limited supply of tickets now available

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits Festival unlocked a limited supply of tickets Monday morning for its events coming up this weekend, Oct. 1-3 and next weekend Oct. 8-10 at Zilker Park in downtown Austin.

A one-day general admission ticket for either weekend costs $135 and goes up to $2,100 for upgraded packages. Three-day general admission tickets for either weekend cost $300 and go up to $4,000 for upgraded packages.

ACL safety protocols were recently updated to reflect the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will be required to show printed copies of negative COVID-19 tests taken within 72 hours of the events. Those who are fully vaccinated are not required to show negative tests but can show proof of vaccination instead.

