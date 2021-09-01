Axtell ISD to temporarily close due to surge in COVID-19 cases

AXTELL, Texas – The Axtell Independent School District will be temporarily closed for four days, starting this Friday.

Superintendent Dr. J.R. Proctor sent out a statement Tuesday afternoon stating that due to COVID-19, inserting a break would be beneficial for everyone.

Everyone within the Longhorn Family is urged to exercise as much caution as possible this weekend when surrounding themselves with people whose health status is in question – they are also urged to be very careful hanging around anyone with allergies or a sinus infection, due to the fact that an overwhelming majority of positive COVID-19 cases started with similar symptoms.

Source: Axtell Independent School District

