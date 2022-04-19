LUBBOCK, Texas- BA.2 is now the most common COVID variant nationwide, and while it is more contagious than its predecessors, the city of Lubbock health officials said Tuesday that- like many portions of west Texas- the rate of spread is “very low.”

Lubbock County saw its first case of the BA.2 variant in February, the city health department told KLBK News.

BA.2 is a subvariant of Omicron. During the Omicron surge, Lubbock’s health department saw more than 1,000 COVID cases a day.

Today, the department said it’s seeing an average of 5 to 10 cases a day.

Public Health Director Katherine Wells attributed the decrease in positive test results to the Hub City’s built-up-immunity, which has been developing since the start of the pandemic.

“That can be from both vaccinations and natural infection,” Wells explained. “So, we’re not seeing it spread as quickly from person-to-person.”

City officials continue to closely monitor the virus’ development.

“It’s a time where we can take down some of those safeguards,” Wells began. “However, if the numbers change, I want people to be prepared that [the] messaging might change, and we might be recommending masks in general settings.”

She recommended everyone who is at high risk, including people dealing with diabetes, obesity or chemotherapy, get booster vaccines “because they’re at the highest risk for severe disease.”

If you’re eligible for a booster, health officials said they invite you to visit the health department or a local pharmacy to get the vaccine.

The city said it has vaccine clinics at the health department on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

There is also a testing site at 1609 5th Street Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.