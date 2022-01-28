CORRECTION: The person who saw Adam Canales give medication, according to an arrest warrant, was Adam’s mother. This story has been corrected to reflect who saw that happen.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Adam Canales, Jr., 31, and Sarah Canales, 21, were arrested Thursday for manslaughter, according to jail records.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to their home on July 11, 2021. An ambulance had already been called, and officers found a dead 2-month-old child.

At first, Adam – who was listed in the warrant as the father – said the baby was crying and he put her in bed. He denied giving the child any medication other than “gas drops.” An autopsy later showed the baby died of “mixed drug toxicity.” Adam then admitted giving allergy medicine to the baby.

An arrest warrant said, “Adam Canales stated he knows you aren’t supposed to give Benadryl to infants and that it makes you go to sleep. Adam Canales stated he has given [the baby girl] Benadryl to make her drowsy before.”

Adam’s mother was also interviewed and “… She has seen Adam Canales … give their children medicine to get them to go to sleep numerous times.” Although some details were blacked out, the context showed Adam’s mother was saying in the warrant that both parents had given medication.

Sarah also told investigators she knew that Benadryl was not supposed to be given.

The name was blacked out of the arrest warrant, but the child was identified in an obituary as Athena Brigida-Kay Canales. The address was blacked out of the warrant as well, but jail records listed a residence in Idalou.

Family members of the two opened a GoFundMe account in July, saying the two lost their daughter. The page was stopped after 16 people donated a total of $1,275.

Sarah was also listed as “Sarah Mills” in official records. Bond was not yet listed for either. Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond for Adam.