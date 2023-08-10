MORTON, Texas — Stephanie Canales, the owner of Littlefield and Morton-based food truck, La Manzanita, asked for the community’s help to make her inaugural back-to-school event special for the students.

La Manzanita’s Back-2-School Party was set for August 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Rick’s Red Barn in Morton. School supplies, backpacks and hygiene items were among donation items needed.

Canales said all communities were welcome to join. Families can enjoy bounce houses, delicious food and more. Canales said she also hoped to collect shoe donations for children in need.

“I’m looking for anyone with a small business, or any organization that is willing to help,” Canales said. The small business owner said she was also looking for someone to give children haircuts for low prices.

Canales said she has been giving out backpacks in Morton and Littlefield for nearly 10 years, long before she had the food truck. Canales said she understands that life is tough, and how hard it can be to get school supplies for students.

“I think if we all came together as a community, we could accomplish so much for our kids,” Canales said.

(Photo: Stephanie Canales)

She aims to have regular events in Morton and Littlefield for the communities, such as movies nights and game nights.

“I hope God hears my prayers and helps us bring blessings back to our communities,” Canales told EverythingLubbock.com.

Anyone willing to help with donations of any kind was asked to contact La Manzanita on Facebook or call (806)-853-7711.