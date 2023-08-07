LUBBOCK, Texas — Summer is coming to a close and many high school graduates will soon begin their college endeavors.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Texas Tech University’s Lead Student Success Specialist, Jess Sanchez, for advice for incoming freshmen. Sanchez aims to help students navigate the experience of being a student, but also to be an adult.

Additionally, the program was designed to help students “with their struggles” by providing a “holistic advising experience.”

Sanchez expressed that students shouldn’t “be afraid to go and meet people.” Creating a sense of belongingness when students are hours away from their comfort zone will make them feel more “at home.”

“The connections you’re going to make will be important to make you feel welcome, so put yourself out there to meet new people,” Sanchez said. She suggests incoming freshmen to get to know the community advisor at the dorm and to go to the Raider Welcome event.

The Raider Welcome event will be from August 13 through September 2, according to Sanchez.

Freshmen will have lots of activities to choose from when they arrive in the Hub City. There will be social events to engage in like Hub City Fest, Raider Roundup and local band concerts to welcome and celebrate the beginning of the semester.

According to Sanchez, all upcoming Student Engagement events can be found on the TTU Student Engagement website.

EverythingLubbock.com asked Sanchez what 3 things students will need for dorm life. She mentioned that students should bring a vertical shoe organizer, totes to store laundry, and anything that will help optimize storage.

The University Student Housing will also have people to help students plan events and keep [students] safe, said Sanchez.

The Texas Tech Police Department will provide 24 hour law enforcement around campus, said Sanchez.

Additionally, the campus has over 120 emergency blue light telephones that will connect students directly to the TTPD.

Sanchez advised students to walk the campus and look at their class schedule prior to the first day of school.

Sanchez mentioned that students will have plenty of resources to succeed in their first year at TTU, such as Tech Leadership Institute.

Another helpful resource to help students succeed at TTU will be having access to transportation to and from campus. Sanchez said that a Citibus will be available for students to utilize throughout the academic year.

Raider Ride will also be a service that will provide overnight transportation for students across campus from 6:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., according to Sanchez.

“Student Success Specialists are here to lend an ear and we want [students] to know they got help here.” Sanchez told EverythingLubbock.com.

For more information students can check out TTU Student Engagement or follow its Instagram @ttuengagement.