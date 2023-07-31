LUBBOCK, Texas – August is near, which means back-to-school is almost here. EverythingLubbock.com made a list of back-to-school events and giveaways in the Lubbock area so you won’t miss them.

Absolute Refrigeration. Absolute Refrigeration is giving away 500 backpacks filled with school supplies. The event would be held on August 12 at 10:00 a.m. at 7009 CR 1500.

West Texas Raceway. The first 150 kids through the main gate would get a free backpack. The event would be held on August 4th at 8:00 p.m. at 12503 Highway 87.

Vogue College of Cosmetology. The salon would be giving out free haircuts for school age children on August 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1712 34th Street.

Lubbock Pediatric Dentistry & Oral Surgery. The Lubbock Pediatric dentistry & Oral Surgery would be hosting a back to school bash with free dental screenings, giveaways, food and face painting on August 7 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 6309 4th Street, Suite 100.

One: Nine Salon. The One: Nine Salon would offer $10 off any cut from August 1st through the 12th as well as free cuts for children 12 and under on August 8th at 7412 University Avenue.

Community Health Center of Lubbock Inc.The Community Health Center of Lubbock was set to host a “Back to School Summer Fun Fest” on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. It will offer free immunizations, backpacks and school supplies.

Green Lawn Church of Christ. Green Lawn Church of Christ scheduled a Backpack Blessing” for Saturday that would take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The church said it would give out 1000 backpacks. Green Lawn is located at 5701 19th Street.

Hub City Youth Outreach. Hub City Youth Outreach would be hosting an event that would provide free school backpacks, school supplies, hygiene products, free haircuts and so much more. The event was held at Mahon Library on August 11 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00p.m.

Unity fest: Back to School Bash. The Boo Foundation would host a back to school bash on August 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at O.L. Slaton Middle School. The event would have a free car show, concert, games, bounce houses and a giveaway.

Building Strong Leaders. Back to school bash at Cavazos Middle School on August 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The organization is accepting donations for school supplies until August 9

Wreck ‘Em Tire. Wreck ‘Em Tire would host a backpack giveaway on August 5 from 1:00 p.m. until supplies last at 2920 4th Street. The event was set to have free hot dogs and hamburgers, a TV raffle and free Bahama Bucks.

BBQ and Backpacks Back 2 School Bash. A Lubbock family would host a back to school barbeque for all students going back to school on August 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 14th and Avenue T. The event would give away free backpacks, school supplies, food and haircuts.

UPS Store. The Lubbock UPS store would host a backpack, school supplies and yard sign giveaway. Students would have to pick up an entry form at any Lubbock UPS Store.

Brittany and Devins Angels non-profit. Brittany and Devins Angels non-profit is hosting an event to donate backpacks and supplies to students, a resource fair and a raffle drawing every 15 minutes. The event would take place on August 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 6501 University Avenue.

If you have a back-to-school event that is not listed, email your event details to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com and we will be sure to add it in!