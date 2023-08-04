LUBBOCK, Texas — As parents and students started gearing up for the school year to begin, the Lubbock Police Department reminded that back-to-school chalkboard photos packed with personal information could be a safety hazard for children and families.

For the past few years, it’s been common to see photos on social media of children holding signs that show:

Name

Age/grade

School

Teacher’s name

Height/weight

Favorite activities

“If someone who had ill intentions or is a predator, if they have some not necessarily sensitive information but just anything just a little piece of information to make a connection,” said LPD’s Lt. Brady Cross.

LPD said details such as a child’s name, age, school or grade can be risky if seen by the wrong person. Lt. Cross said this information could be used by predators to gain trust or make a connection.

“Having that little bit of information could open the door for someone with bad intentions to make it easier to begin a relationship or carry on something they shouldn’t with your child,” Lt. Cross said.

Back to school warning (KDVR)



Sirena Navarro, a small business owner who has been making these signs for years, said she has seen a difference in what customers request. Navarro said, “People are being more selective with what they chose to put on the boards.”

“I think that everybody should take it very seriously while still being able to have fun and make memories and do the fun things,” said Navarro, owner of Scribbles and Sloan.

Police recommended parents to keep children’s information at a minimum and stay as generic as possible when posting these photos on social media. Police suggested that parents take a version of the photo that stays among close family members, and another version with less information for social media.