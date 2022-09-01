BAILEY COUNTY, Texas — Documents obtained on Thursday by EverythingLubbock.com revealed new details in the arrest of Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison.

Judge Harrison, who had been in office since March 2005, made threats of jail time, according to an indictment on official oppressions charges.

According to the original petition to remove Judge Harrison from office before her term expiration, filed June 21, Judge Harrison attended a Muleshoe Little League baseball game on May 13, which was the offense date listed in Parmer County inmate records on Wednesday.

The document stated that Judge Harrison went into the dug-out area to “help out” by picking up bats for the players. Judge Harrison did not have the required certification to be around the players and was asked to leave several times, according to the petition.

The petition also mentioned that Judge Harrison was “reported as being clearly drunk because she was stumbling around, slurring her speech, and was physically pushing players onto the field.”

According to the petition, a child was hurt after she shoved him.

When told that she needed to leave by a Little League board member, Judge Harrison said that since she was the County Judge, the board member was “to respect her,” or Judge Harrison would make sure her significant other “gets jail time.”

Judge Harrison was then criminally trespassed from the Muleshoe Youth Baseball Fields and Muleshoe High School fields on May 19. She violated the criminal trespass on May 20.

The petition also mentioned that Judge Harrison provided alcohol to a 17-year-old, who told the Bailey County Sheriff’s Office that he would “hang out” with Judge Harrison about twice a week, and that he drank alcohol at her home.

The teen also stated that “every time he has drank alcohol, he was always at [Judge Harrison’s] residence.”

The petition also stated that Judge Harrison was frequently intoxicated “on or off duty.” In one instance, a Muleshoe police officer said Judge Harrison was seemingly drunk while signing a warrant, displaying slurred speech and “speaking erratically.”

These incidents of “habitual drunkenness” were so frequent, the petition stated, that people “recognize Bailey County as the county that has the “drunk Judge.””

Jail records indicated she was booked on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $1,500. Jail records no longer indicated her being in custody as of Thursday.

Judge Harrison was still listed as County Judge on the Bailey County website as of Thursday evening.