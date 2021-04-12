Band director, age 61, caught in sexual relationship with girl ’13 or 14’ years old

Image of William Alan Shelly from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

MULESHOE, Texas — The former Muleshoe ISD Band Director for Watson Junior High School and Muleshoe High School accepted a plea deal on Monday. William Alan Shelly, 61, pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor in federal court.

Shelly admitted he had a sexual relationship with a girl in 8th grade who was “13 or 14 years of age” at the time of the relationship, which went from January to early March.

Muleshoe Police contacted the FBI on March 7. Court records did not indicate how police learned about the situation.

Court records said, “Shelly admitted that he had sexual contact with [the girl].”

“After confessing, Shelly wrote an apology letter to [the girl’s] parents and Shelly’s sister for his conduct,” court records said.

Information on his smartphone, including text messages, confirmed Shelly’s confession, court records said.

If the plea deal is accepted in federal court in Lubbock, Shelly will be sentenced at a later date to no less than 10 years and no more than life in prison.